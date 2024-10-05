 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
golf

Rintaro Nakano leads by one at weather-delayed Asia-Pacific Amateur

0 Comments
SHIZUOKA

Rintaro Nakano of Japan had four birdies in the 13 holes he played Friday and had a one-shot lead in the Asia-Pacific Amateur when the second round of the weather-plagued event was suspended by darkness.

Nakano birdied the par-5 third, his 12th of the day, to reach 7 under. He made par on the next hole when play was stopped.

Wenyi Ding of China, a former U.S. Junior Amateur champion and at No. 5 the highest-ranked amateur in the field, was one shot behind.

The start of the second round was delayed six-and-a-half hours because of fog and heavy rain, including 4 inches that fell overnight at the Taiheiyo Club Gotemba.

Randy Bintang of Indonesia, the 18-hole leader at 5-under 65, did not tee off before play was halted for the day. The second round will resume Saturday, and a cut will be made to the top 60 players and ties.

The winner of the Asia-Pacific Amateur, now in its 15th year, earns a spot in the Masters and British Open next year.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog