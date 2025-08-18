 Japan Today
German Roundup Soccer
Eintracht Frankfurt's Ritsu Doan scores a goal during the first round of a German Cup soccer game against FV Engers at Oberwerth stadium, Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025, in Koblenz. (Thomas Frey/dpa via AP)
soccer

Japan's Ritsu Doan shines on Eintracht Frankfurt debut in German Cup

By CIARÁN FAHEY
BERLIN

Japan forward Ritsu Doan scored twice on his Eintracht Frankfurt debut in a 5-0 win at fifth-tier FV Engers in the first round of the German Cup on Sunday.

The underdogs managed to hold Dino Toppmöller’s team for most of the first half until Jean-Matteo Bahoya and Doan scored in quick succession before the break. Dōan scored again after it, and Elye Wahi and Paxten Aaronson both scored late to complete the rout.

Doan joined Frankfurt 10 days ago from Bundesliga rival Freiburg, his arrival compensating for Hugo Ekitiké’s sale to Liverpool.

Frankfurt was without Mario Götze, who is still working his way back from injury, and goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, who is expected to join Paris FC following its promotion to the top division in France.

Frankfurt is expected to sign Michael Zetterer from Werder Bremen as Trapp’s replacement. Zetterer cried as he appeared to bid Bremen fans farewell following the team’s loss at Arminia Bielefeld on Friday.

Frankfurt starts its Bundesliga campaign against Bremen on Aug 23.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

