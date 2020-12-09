Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Goromaru gained cult celebrity status in Japan after helping lead his country to an unexpected victory over South Africa Photo: AFP/File
rugby union

Japan's 2015 Rugby World Cup hero Goromaru to retire after 2021 season

0 Comments
By KAZUHIRO NOGI
TOKYO

Japan rugby star Ayumu Goromaru, who enjoyed cult status after leading his country to a historic World Cup win over South Africa, will retire at the end of the 2021 domestic season, his club announced Wednesday.

The 34-year-old was estimated as the world's richest player following his performances at the 2015 Rugby World Cup in England, where he scored 24 points in "Miracle of Brighton" 34-32 victory over the Springboks.

Goromaru's rugged good looks and distinctive goal-kicking stance earned him a huge following in Japan, with a bronze statue and a "Master of Ninjas" title among the honors bestowed on the fullback, who also had a giraffe named after him at a Japanese zoo.

Goromaru-mania even prompted fans to flock to see a Buddha statue said to be in a similar pose to that the pin-up struck in his pre-kick routine.

After unsuccessful stints with the Queensland Reds and Toulon, he returned to Japan's Yamaha Jubilo in 2017.

Despite winning 57 caps for Japan, he missed out on a place in the national squad when the country hosted the 2019 World Cup -- a tournament that saw the Brave Blossoms reach the last eight for the first time in their history.

Former Japan head coach and current England boss Eddie Jones bemoaned Goromaru's on-field fall from grace following the 2015 World Cup, accusing the player of spending more time filming commercials than practising goal-kicking.

The Top League, Japan's domestic competition, kicks off its season on January 16, 2021, and runs until May.

It will be the final season before the launch of a new competition in 2022.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog