Newsletter Signup Register / Login
WBC Suzuki Out Baseball
Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki Photo: AP file
baseball

Japan's Suzuki out of World Baseball Classic with injury

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki of the Chicago Cubs will miss the upcoming World Baseball Classic because of an injury.

Suzuki’s absence was confirmed on Tuesday by Nippon Professional Baseball.

The World Baseball Classic opens on March 8 and ends on March 21.

The Cubs told Japanese baseball officials that Suzuki had a left oblique injury. The injury is often described as a side strain. Suzuki is training with the Cubs in Arizona.

Suzuki was on Japan’s roster for the 2017 WBC and played on Japan’s gold-medal team in the one-year delayed Tokyo Olympics. Japanese news agency Kyodo reported that Hanshin Tigers outfielder Koji Chikamoto is a possible replacement.

Japan opens on March 9 at the Tokyo Dome against China.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Enjoy your life in Japan with Your Own Car!

Get your car loan by completing your application process online with Suruga Bank's auto loan service.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel