Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Taro Daniel beat Novak Djokovic at Indian Wells in March - his first defeat of a top 20 player Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
tennis

Japan's Taro Daniel wins first ATP title

0 Comments
ISTANBUL

Taro Daniel claimed "surprise" at securing his first career ATP title with a 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 defeat of Tunisia's Malek Jaziri in Istanbul on Sunday. The 25-year-old Daniel hit the tennis headlines when toppling 12-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic at Indian Wells in March.

The thrill of taking that heavyweight scalp - his first win over a top 20 player in the ATP rankings - soon dissipated as he lost four of his next five matches.

But the world number 114 regained his form in Turkey this week, advancing for the first time to the semi-finals and maintaining his composure to take the title.

"I was feeling pretty nervous before the match," Daniel, who was born in New York and trained in Spain said. "I was nervous, but I told myself, 'I'm sure he's more nervous than me.' So that helped. When I started not badly... I started to calm down a bit more. I'm obviously pretty surprised that I suddenly won an ATP (title). But I guess things like this happen."

His moment of glory was not without its anxious moments. He let slip two match points at 5-3 on the Tunisian's serve, then double faulted on his third match point but sealed the landmark success with a backhand winner down the line at the fourth opportunity to earn the title.

The win is expected to lift him up to number 82 in the latest ATP rankings published Monday.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Soramachi

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a Complimentary Welcome Drink!

SH’UN

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK