Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tevita Tatafu made his Japan debut in June 2021 Photo: AFP/File
rugby union

Japan's Tatafu to join French club Bordeaux-Begles

0 Comments
BORDEAUX

Japan No. 8 Tevita Tatafu will join French outfit Bordeaux-Begles next season, his Japanese side Suntory Sungoliath announced on Thursday.

Tatafu, 27, who was born in America Samoa and moved to Japan for high school studies, made the last of his 12 Test appearances against France in November.

"I will seize this opportunity and do my best to show my growth by applying what I have learned at Suntory Sungoliath," Tatafu said in a club statement.

"Without thinking about the future for now, I will do my best to win the championship in this League One season," he added.

Bordeaux-Begles said later Tatafu had signed a two-year deal at Stade Chaban-Delmas with the back-rower arriving after the Rugby World Cup which ends on October 28.

Sungoliath are third in the Japan Rugby League One standings after three rounds of the season with Tatafu expected to feature for his country at this year's World Cup in France.

"His departure from the team will be a huge loss for the team, but I believe that this challenge will lead to his personal growth," Sungoliath's coach Naoya Okubo said.

"We are currently in the midst of the League One season, but when the season is over, the Rugby World Cup 2023 in France will finally be held. We hope that he will take on challenges and show us how much he has grown," he added.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog