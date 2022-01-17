Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's top volleyball official dismissed over forgery scandal

TOKYO

The Japan Volleyball Association has decided to dismiss its president, former Olympian Kenji Shimaoka, over the forgery of an international beach volleyball player's medical certificate.

The 72-year-old Shimaoka had already offered his resignation over the scandal, in which the forged document was used to avoid a penalty for the late withdrawal of a Japanese men's pair from an FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour competition in January 2020.

The JVA will also dismiss the beach volleyball official directly involved in the forgery and seek the resignation of Shimaoka and two other directors from its board.

According to an independent inquiry, Shimaoka and other JVA officials knew about the forgery in December 2020 but did not disclose it and repeatedly made false statements to the press.

JVA senior vice president Takashi Matsushita said the incident brought to light the need for an overhaul of the association.

"The concealment took place at an organizational level," Matsushita said. "It's an institutional problem. It's important that it's wiped out."

A member of Japan's gold medal-winning men's volleyball team at the 1972 Munich Olympics, Shimaoka became JVA president in 2017.

JVA senior vice president Hiroko Kawamoto will act as president ahead of the selection of a new president and the launch of a new organizational structure on April 1.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

