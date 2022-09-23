Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's Yuki Tsunoda will drive for Scuderia AlphaTauri in his third season with the team next year Photo: AFP
auto racing

Tsunoda to stay with AlphaTauri in F1 next season

0 Comments
TOKYO

Yuki Tsunoda will stay with AlphaTauri next season, the Italian Formula One team announced on Thursday, with its boss saying the Japanese driver "deserves a seat" in the sport.

Tsunoda, 22, is in his second season with AlphaTauri after making his F1 debut last year and is currently 16th in the drivers' standings.

He came fourth at last year's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for his best finish.

Tsunoda, who moved to AlphaTauri's hometown of Faenza last year and races alongside Pierre Gasly, said he was "glad that I get to carry on racing".

"Of course our 2022 season isn't over yet and we're still pushing hard in the midfield battle," Tsunoda said in a statement released by the team.

"I'm fully focused on finishing it on a high and then we will look forward to next year."

AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tost described Tsunoda as "a talented driver" who had "improved a lot this season".

"The pace he has shown recently is clear evidence of a steep learning curve, which proves he deserves a seat in F1, and I still expect some strong results from him in the last six races of 2022," said the Austrian.

Tsunoda will compete at his home Japanese Grand Prix for the first time next month.

The race was cancelled last year and in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tsunoda is the first Japanese driver in Formula One since Kamui Kobayashi in 2014.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel