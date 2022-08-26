Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Jeonbuk's Korean forward Song Min-kyu is fouled in the box Photo: AFP
soccer

Urawa Reds win penalty shootout to reach AFC final

0 Comments
SAITAMA

Goalkeeper Shusaku Nishikawa was the hero as Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds beat stubborn Jeonbuk Motors of South Korea 3-1 on penalties to reach the final of the Asian Champions League on Thursday.

Nishikawa was mobbed by his team-mates after saving twice in the shootout in front of Urawa's fans in Saitama, a nervy semi-final having ended 2-2 after extra-time when the home side grabbed a leveller right at the death.

The final takes place in February against a team from the AFC's western zone, with reigning champions Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia among the contenders.

Urawa are looking to win Asia's top club competition for a third time, and Nishikawa said their vocal supporters had played a crucial part.

"The fans were behind me for the shootout and they put pressure on their players. I enjoyed the shootout," said the goalkeeper.

"We fought for 120 minutes and we never gave up until the final whistle.

"It's great to celebrate this with the fans who came here tonight."

Urawa, who won the Champions League in 2007 and 2017, had been prolific coming into the match, plundering 20 goals in their past four matches in the tournament.

It looked like another goalfest when winger Yusuke Matsuo bundled in from close range on 11 minutes after a dangerous cross from full-back Hiroki Sakai.

But Jeonbuk, themselves two-time former champions, proved to be no pushover and were a threat on the break.

On one occasion, former Leeds United and Swansea City winger Mo Barrow raced downfield and cut back for Song Min-kyu, who beat his man before rattling a fierce shot just over the bar.

The K League side needed extra-time to reach the quarter-finals and semi-finals, and their coach Kim Sang-sik had called his players "really tired".

But it was the visitors who finished the first half the stronger, and 10 minutes into the second period Jeonbuk were level.

The ever-threatening Song was brought down in the box and after a prolonged VAR check, Paik Seung-ho squeezed in the resulting penalty.

They went to extra-time and Jeonbuk thought they had defied fatigue to win it in the 116th minute, only for Urawa's Danish forward Kasper Junker to grab a last-gasp equaliser in the 120th minute.

"What a roller-coaster. Going down 2-1 in extra-time is so difficult but we kept fighting," said Junker.

"My goal was so important, but if you see in the build-up the tackle Hiroki (Sakai) makes is what makes the winner.

"That mentality has to shine through everybody because it's just amazing."

The knockout stages of this year's Champions League in the eastern region of the draw have all taken place in Saitama and over one leg because of Covid.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel