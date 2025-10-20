 Japan Today
Naoyuki Kataoka will make his major debut next year Image: AFP
golf

Japan's world number 500 Kataoka qualifies for Masters, British Open

0 Comments
TOKYO

World number 500 Naoyuki Kataoka will make his major debut next year after winning the Japan Open on Sunday.

The event is one of a select number of national opens around the world that were recently granted status as qualifiers for next year's U.S. Masters at Augusta and the British Open at Royal Birkdale.

The 27-year-old Japanese beat Satoshi Hara in a playoff at the Nikko Club north of Tokyo and could hardly contain his emotions as he stood victorious on the 18th green.

"It's really a dream come true for me. I'm really happy to be able to play in the Masters and The Open," said the 27-year-old, whose victory was only his second on the domestic Japanese tour.

"I'll work as hard as I can, prepare by April, and do my best to be able to compete," he added.

"I felt a really strong sense of accomplishment as I finally won again after enduring so many near misses during those barren four years," said Kataoka, whose only previous win came in 2021 at the Japan Players Championship.

