Yamamoto throws 2nd no-hitter ahead of possible move to Major League Baseball

TOKYO

Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who could be moving to Major League Baseball next season, pitched the 100th no-hitter in Japanese big league history on Saturday for the Orix Buffaloes against the Lotte Marines.

Yamamoto struck out eight, walked one and hit one batter in the 4-0 victory, extending his scoreless streak to 42 innings. The 25-year-old right-hander is 14-5 with a 1.26 ERA 145 strikeouts and 24 walks in 143 innings this season.

It was the second no-hitter for the two-time Pacific League MVP, who threw his first against the Seibu Lions on June 18 last year.

He was 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA in two starts and one relief appearance at this year's World Baseball Classic, striking out 12 and walking two in 7 1/3 innings.

Yamamoto does not have enough service time to become a free agent in Japan but he could be offered to MLB teams under the posting system agreed to by MLB and Nippon Professional Baseball.

