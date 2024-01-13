Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Referee Yamashita Yoshimi of Japan, right, speaks with India's Suresh Singh Wangjam during the Asian Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and India at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Saturday. Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
soccer

Japan's Yoshimi Yamashita becomes first female referee at Asian Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar

Yoshimi Yamashita became the first female referee at the Asian Cup when she handled the game between Australia and India on Saturday.

The Japanese official was joined by two female assistants — compatriots Makoto Bozono and Naomi Teshirogi — for the Group B game at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.

The Asian Football Confederation described it as a “landmark appointment.”

The 37-year-old Yamashita, who earned her FIFA refereeing badge in 2015, was Japan's first professional female referee and has officiated games in her country's top division, the AFC Cup and Asian Champions League.

She was among 36 referees at the World Cup in 2022, but did not take charge of any games. Instead, she was a fourth official for six matches at the tournament, also in Qatar.

Yamashita, who FIFA has described as “trailblazing,” has also refereed at two Women's World Cups and the 2020 summer Olympics.

