APTOPIX Canada Figure Skating World Championships
Shoma Uno of Japan performs his short program in the men's competition at the figure skating world championships in Montreal, Thursday, March 21, 2024. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)
figure skating

Uno places first in men’s short program at world figure skating event

MONTREAL

Japan’s Shoma Uno placed first in the men’s short program Thursday at the world figure skating championships.

Uno, the two-time defending champion, led the pack with a 107.72 score at the Bell Centre.

Japan’s Yuma Kagiyama — the 2022 Olympic silver medalist — was second (106.35) ahead of American Ilia Malinin (105.97).

Jason Brown, who won the bronze medal with the American team at the 2014 Olympic Winter Games, placed fourth (93.87). Camden Pulkinen of New York was 17th (78.85).

The free program is set for Saturday evening.

Later on Thursday, Canadians Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps go for gold in the pairs free program. The two-time national champions placed first in the short program Wednesday.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

