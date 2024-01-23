Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Noto Quake Relief
Japan winger Kaoru Mitoma is yet to feature for Japan at the Asian Cup Photo: AFP
soccer

Japan 'worry' as Mitoma misses training ahead of Asian Cup clash

0 Comments
DOHA

Kaoru Mitoma did not train with his Japan teammates on Monday ahead of their Asian Cup group decider against Indonesia, with defender Ko Itakura admitting it was "a worry".

The Brighton winger has not played since hurting his ankle in a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on December 21.

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu included him in his squad for the Asian Cup but the player has not been included in the match-day squad for their two games in Qatar so far.

The 26-year-old Mitoma worked out alone at the team hotel while the rest of the players trained ahead of Wednesday's game against Indonesia.

Japan have not yet qualified for the last 16 and need at least a draw to guarantee their place.

Borussia Monchengladbach's Itakura said Mitoma was on the players' minds.

"It's a worry," he told reporters. "I hope he recovers from his injury quickly."

Japan beat Vietnam 4-2 in their opening game but were stunned 2-1 by Iraq and now have no chance of topping their group.

They potentially face a last-16 clash with arch-rivals South Korea if they both qualify for the knockout rounds.

Japan began the tournament with forward Takefusa Kubo and defender Takehiro Tomiyasu also working their way back from injury.

Kubo has appeared in both games so far while Tomiyasu came on at half-time against Iraq.

Real Sociedad's Kubo said Mitoma's absence was "not a problem".

"Mitoma isn't here at the moment but football is not a game that you play on your own," he said.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Anime Illustration Online Workshop: Drawing Beautiful Hairstyles of Japanese Animation

Join us for a webinar on how hair is represented in anime, presented by a teacher from Anime Artist Academy. See the latest examples and learn how to put these techniques into practice. Attendance is free but only 50 spots are available.

Feb 21 (Wed), 5PM (Japan Standard Time)

Sign Up

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog