Japan 'worry' as Mitoma misses training ahead of Asian Cup clash

Japan winger Kaoru Mitoma is yet to feature for Japan at the Asian Cup

soccer

Kaoru Mitoma did not train with his Japan teammates on Monday ahead of their Asian Cup group decider against Indonesia, with defender Ko Itakura admitting it was "a worry".

The Brighton winger has not played since hurting his ankle in a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on December 21.

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu included him in his squad for the Asian Cup but the player has not been included in the match-day squad for their two games in Qatar so far.

The 26-year-old Mitoma worked out alone at the team hotel while the rest of the players trained ahead of Wednesday's game against Indonesia.

Japan have not yet qualified for the last 16 and need at least a draw to guarantee their place.

Borussia Monchengladbach's Itakura said Mitoma was on the players' minds.

"It's a worry," he told reporters. "I hope he recovers from his injury quickly."

Japan beat Vietnam 4-2 in their opening game but were stunned 2-1 by Iraq and now have no chance of topping their group.

They potentially face a last-16 clash with arch-rivals South Korea if they both qualify for the knockout rounds.

Japan began the tournament with forward Takefusa Kubo and defender Takehiro Tomiyasu also working their way back from injury.

Kubo has appeared in both games so far while Tomiyasu came on at half-time against Iraq.

Real Sociedad's Kubo said Mitoma's absence was "not a problem".

"Mitoma isn't here at the moment but football is not a game that you play on your own," he said.

