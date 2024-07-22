 Japan Today
rugby union

Japan 0-3 under Eddie Jones after big rugby loss to Italy

SAPPORO

Japan remains without a win in three matches under returning coach Eddie Jones after losing 42-14, by five tries to two at the Sapporo Dome on Sunday.

Australia-born Jones coached Japan from 2012 to 2015 and returned to the head coaching role in controversial circumstances this year after quitting as Wallabies coach. In the second Jones era, Japan has lost to England, Georgia and now Italy and has slipped two places to 14th on world rankings.

Italy came into the match as favorite after a 36-24 win last weekend over Tonga in Nuku’alofa, its first win in the Pacific. It lost to Samoa 33-25 in Apia the previous weekend.

Japan’s 25-23 loss to Georgia last weekend looked to be an upset but was put into context by Georgia’s spirited performance against Australia on Saturday. After Sunday’s match, Italy has won eight of 10 matches against Japan.

Italy led throughout the match. Australia-born center Dylan Riley scored both of Japan’s tries which were converted by Rikiya Matsuda.

Lyon scrumhalf Martin Page-Relo opened the scoring for Italy with a penalty after three minutes. Fullback Ange Capuozzo scored the first try in the eighth minute which Page-Relo converted for a 10-0 lead.

Page-Relo then scored his own try in the 13th which was converted by Paolo Garbisi to make the score 17-0 at better than a point a minute.

Lock Andrea Zambonin scored in the 35th minute and Garbisi’s conversion made the lead 24-0. But Riley’s first try cut the advantage to 24-7 at halftime.

Japan was back in the match when Riley scored his second try after only two minutes of the second half, reducing the lead to 24-14.

Page-Relo extended Japan’s lead to 30-14 with two penalties before replacement Alessandro Garbisi’s try in the 72nd minute put Italy out of reach of a Japan rally.

Italy finished with a try in the 81st to South Africa-born flanker Ross Vintcent. Its win was achieved though it lost a player to the sin-bin in each half.

