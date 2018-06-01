Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese men's national soccer coach Akira Nishino announces the Japanese team for the World Cup in Russia during a press conference in Tokyo Thursday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
soccer

Nishino names Japan squad for World Cup

1 Comment
By Jim Armstrong
TOKYO

Japan coach Akira Nishino is relying heavily on veteran players with previous World Cup experience in his 23-man squad for the tournament.

Keisuke Honda, Shinji Kagawa and Shinji Okazaki were among almost a dozen named Thursday who represented Japan four years ago in Brazil when the country failed to advance from the group stage.

"I considered many factors," Nishino said. "These players have experience but more than that they were picked based on their performance and the balance they offer."

Nishino made his debut as Japan coach on Wednesday when his team lost to Ghana 2-0 in a friendly.

Japan fired Vahid Halilhodzic last month, only two months before the World Cup in Russia opens, and replaced him with Nishino.

In two World Cup warm-up matches, Japan will face Switzerland on June 8 in Lugano, Switzerland, and Paraguay on June 12 in Innsbruck, Austria.

Japan will play in Group H at the World Cup with Colombia, Poland and Senegal in its sixth straight World Cup. It has only twice reached the knockout round, losing both times in the last 16.

Kashima Antlers midfielder Kento Misao, Stuttgart forward Takuma Asano and Leonesa midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi were the three players dropped from the 26-man squad for Japan's final World Cup warmup against Ghana.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Eiji Kawashima (Metz), Masaaki Higashiguchi (Gamba Osaka), Kosuke Nakamura (Kashiwa Reysol)

Defenders: Yuto Nagatomo (Galatasaray), Tomoaki Makino (Urawa Reds), Wataru Endo (Urawa Reds), Maya Yoshida (Southampton), Hiroki Sakai (Marseille), Gotoku Sakai (Hamburg), Gen Shoji (Kashima Antlers), Naomichi Ueda (Kashima Antlers)

Midfielders: Makoto Hasebe (Eintracht Frankfurt), Keisuke Honda (Pachuca), Takashi Inui (Eibar), Shinji Kagawa (Borussia Dortmund), Hotaru Yamaguchi (Cerezo Osaka), Genki Haraguchi (Fortuna Dusseldorf), Takashi Usami (Fortuna Dusseldorf), Gaku Shibasaki (Getafe), Ryota Oshima (Kawasaki Frontale)

Forwards: Shinji Okazaki (Leicester), Yuya Osako (Werder Bremen), Yoshinori Muto (Mainz)

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

The way the team played against Ghana was embarrassing. While Japan may not have the players to make it to the knockout round it's looking like they may not even win one match.

This is what the Association gets for firing the head coach right before the WC.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen