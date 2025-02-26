 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan Iwabuchi Rugby
FILE - Eddie Jones of Australia, center, poses for photographers with Japan Rugby Football Union (JRFU) Chairman Kensuke Iwabuchi, left, and JRFU President Masato Tsuchida, right, during a news conference Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)
rugby union

Japan, Asia Rugby clash over suspension of JRFU executive and former player Iwabuchi

0 Comments
By STEVE McMORRAN
WELLINGTON, New Zealand

The Japan Rugby Football Union is challenging a decision by Asia Rugby to temporarily suspend JRFU executive director Kensuke Iwabuchi over a possible Code of Conduct breach in an unprecedented squabble between the national and regional bodies.

Iwabuchi is an influential figure within Japan rugby, a former international flyhalf and JRFU chairman who played a major role in the reappointment of Australian Eddie Jones as Japan national coach.

Asia Rugby announced the suspension of Iwabuchi who was elected late last year as its vice-president.

“In line with Asia Rugby principles of Equality, Transparency and Accountability and due to a potential Code of Conduct breach, Asia Rugby Executive Committee has decided to suspend Mr. Kensuke Iwabuchi ... from any duties and responsibilities until the pending investigation is concluded,." said an Asia Rugby statement.

The JRFU responded Tuesday, posting a statement on its website indicating it was investigating the circumstances behind Asia Rugby’s decision.

“The association has confirmed that the individual in question has not engaged in any conduct that runs counter to Asia Rugby’s principles of equality, transparency and accountability and is acting in accordance with the Code of Conduct. The association will continue to do its utmost to contribute to the development of Asia Rugby.”

Asia Rugby has 36 national member unions of which Japan is the most prominent. It works under the auspices of World Rugby.

Japan currently is behind the growing profile rugby in the Asia region through its widely-televised professional Japan League One which has attracted some of the world’s best players.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn ¥620,000 as a clinical study participant!

Help us improve health care in Japan. Join our information session to receive cash, a free trip to Fukuoka and a free health checkup with no commitment. Tourist/student visas are welcome!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Appi Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel