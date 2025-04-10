 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's Chiharu Shida in action at the All England Open in March Image: AFP
sports

Japan badminton ace Shida blasts 'stalker' Chinese fans

0 Comments
BEINING

Japanese badminton star Chiharu Shida has told Chinese fans to "stop stalking" her and said she was "very scared" by the unwanted attention.

Shida, who won women's doubles bronze at the Paris Olympics, has a strong following in China partly because of her engagement with the local culture.

The 27-year-old, currently competing at the Asia Championships in the eastern Chinese city of Ningbo, has been dubbed "Badminton Goddess" by fans and media.

She hit out at some supporters on Tuesday, accusing them in an Instagram post of taking their fandom too far.

"Every time we compete in China we always experience the harm of stalkers," Shida wrote in Chinese. "It has already gone on for a year and a half, and recently I have felt very uncomfortable and very scared. From now on, please immediately stop stalking me... but if the situation continues, I will think of a way to handle it."

Shida added that "not all fans are like this" and thanked the majority for their support.

She and doubles partner Nami Matsuyama are ranked third in the world and beat compatriots Mizuki Otake and Miyu Takahashi in Ningbo on Wednesday.

China's government has tried to curb extreme fandom in recent years after sports stars and other celebrities experienced stalking and other abuse from particularly fervent followers.

Beijing's cyber watchdog recently closed nearly 4,000 online accounts and scrubbed 1.6 million posts from the country's highly controlled Internet platforms to "create a good public opinion environment for athletes", state broadcaster CCTV reported this week.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel