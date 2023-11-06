Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Fans of the Hanshin Tigers threw themselves into Osaka's Dotonbori River after the team won the Japan Series on Sunday Photo: JIJI Press/AFP
sports

Baseball fans leap into river as 'Curse of the Colonel' lifted

3 Comments
OSAKA

Dozens of baseball fans in Osaka hurled themselves into a filthy city-center river and partied long into the night after the Hanshin Tigers won the Japan Series for only the second time in their history.

The country's most passionately-supported team beat the Orix Buffaloes in the final game of the best-of-seven series late on Sunday night to win the title for the first time since 1985.

It lifted the so-called "Curse of the Colonel", which warned that the Tigers would never win another Japan Series after fans threw a plastic statue of Colonel Sanders snatched from a nearby KFC restaurant into the river the last time they won the title.

Tigers fan Yuko Kawase, who attends about 80 or 90 games a season as well as the team's training camps, told AFP that it felt "like a dream".

"It's been 38 years since the last time, and Hanshin fans who I have known have passed away since then," she said. "A lot happens in a person's life over the course of 38 years and I have been reflecting on a lot of things."

Police had warned fans not to jump into the Dotonbori River, which authorities had described as like "swimming in toilet water".

One person died after diving in when the Tigers won the Central League pennant in 2003.

But the warning went unheeded after the Tigers' latest victory, with cheers erupting every time a fan hurled himself into the murky water, though no injuries were reported.

One man even arrived for the celebrations dressed as Colonel Sanders, and was duly tossed into the river.

"I'm so happy," said fan Hiroshi Okamoto. "I want to celebrate the long-awaited moment of victory with everyone."

The Tigers are massively popular in baseball-crazy Osaka, but they have a long history of underachievement.

They last reached the Japan Series in 2014, where they lost the best-of-seven contest 4-1 against the Fukuoka Softbank Hawks.

Their woeful record stands in stark contrast to their Tokyo-based arch-rivals the Yomiuri Giants, who have won the Japan Series 22 times and are considered their country's equivalent of the New York Yankees.

But the Tigers bucked the trend this year, beating the defending champion Buffaloes in seven games to claim the title.

"Each one of them has a role to play, and they all do it well," said Tigers fan Yoko Sakai. "They play a very connected style of baseball."

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

3 Comments
Login to comment

Looks like fun. I guess we should be glad Ken Hasebe isn't the mayor of Osaka.

-6 ( +2 / -8 )

The cops blocked off the bridge, just like they did when the Tigers won the pennant, but this time to no avail.

Congrats to the Tigers! Well done

0 ( +1 / -1 )

LOL at the charismatic men front and center. They are not diving in to rescue squat. It takes a special kind of fan to brave the chilly sewage plunge.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

wolfshineToday  04:38 pm JST

Looks like fun. I guess we should be glad Ken Hasebe isn't the mayor of Osaka.

Fun for some is sitting on filthy streets with no food, drink, or music when there's hundreds of venues that provide all the above and jumping into a cesspool. LOL!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Osaka is the place to be-a great bunch of people!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I find it amusing that Hanshin fans will do this, when it was actually a Tokyo Giants fan who started it all by vowing that if they lost to the Tigers he would jump into the Dotonbori River. That was in 1985.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog