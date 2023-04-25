Japan-based Koroibete wins Australia's top rugby award

Marika Koroibete was voted Australia's best player of 2022 by his peers

rugby union

Japan-based Wallabies winger Marika Koroibete was named Australian rugby union's best player by his peers Monday, winning his second John Eales Medal despite featuring in only nine Tests in 2022.

The World Cup-bound 30-year-old, currently playing for Japanese side Panasonic Wild Knights, collected 202 votes to edge ACT Brumbies backrower Rob Valetini (170) and Brumbies skipper Allan Alaalatoa (168).

Voted by the players after each Test match, Koroibete's performances in the first nine matches of the season saw him establish such a lead that he could not be caught, despite missing the end of year tour to Europe and Britain.

He joins George Smith, Nathan Sharpe, Michael Hooper, Israel Folau and David Pocock as players who have won the award more than once. Koroibete previously won it in 2019.

"It's an honour to be awarded the 2022 John Eales Medal, especially in a season where so many players played well in the Wallabies jersey," said Koroibete, who is set to be a key cog in new Australia coach Eddie Jones' team for the World Cup in France this year.

"Rugby is a team sport first and foremost, so I'd like to thank my teammates and to know they were the ones who voted for me to win this award means a lot.

"It's been a dream come true to represent the Wallabies and I hope I can continue to contribute to the team in what's a massive year ahead."

Eales, widely seen as the most successful captain in Australian rugby history and one of a select group to win the World Cup twice, praised Koroibete's "consistency in attack and defence".

"He combines passion and skill in the perfect measure," he added.

