Japan beats Italy 27-10 in Nations Championship opener

rugby union

By Andrew McKIRDY

Japan beat Italy 27-10 to make an impressive start to their Nations Championship campaign in Tokyo on Saturday, with coach Eddie Jones absent through suspension.

Japan fell behind but soon hit back against the Italians, who came into the game off the back of a successful Six Nations where they beat England for the first time.

Jones was barred from the stadium as he served the last game of his four-match suspension from the Japan Rugby Football Union for abusing match officials on a tour of Australia earlier this year.

Forwards coach Neal Hatley took his place and watched his side score tries through captain Warner Dearns, full-back Takuro Matsunaga and flanker Ben Gunter in a confident performance in front of more than 20,000 fans.

"We thought we had an outstanding week's preparation," said Hatley. "The men that were playing from the start made a big impact, and then the finishers added real energy to the team. It's a really pleasing way to start, especially at home," he added.

Japan started the match with uncapped university student Ryunosuke Ito at fly-half. The 21-year-old Ito gave an assured performance that belied his lack of experience against seasoned opponents.

Hatley said Ito had been "outstanding" in his decision making. "The way that we set out to play, we wanted to be an attacking team," he said. "That's our DNA."

Italy went into the game fresh from matching their best Six Nations performance with a fourth-placed finish and pulling off a historic win over England.

They looked like they could give Japan a hard time when Juan Ignacio Brex burst through their defence to touch down for a try in the fifth minute.

But they let the home side back into the game soon after and could not cope with the pressure for the rest of the evening.

Italy coach Gonzalo Quesada said Japan "were much better than us" but praised his players' attitude.

"Our team never gave up, never stopped working, especially in defense," said the Argentine. "It was a game where we could have stopped fighting but everybody put their bodies on the line to try and get back into the game."

Japan hit back five minutes after Italy's opener when Dearns lunged over the line for their first try.

Matsunaga added another midway through the first half when he finished off a slick passing move that sliced the Italian defense open.

The visitors tried to find a way back but Japan came out fighting after half-time and increased their lead when Gunter scored early in the second period.

Dearns said Japan's win was "a team effort".

"It came from the staff, the players, the medical staff, everyone," said the lock, who won the Super Rugby title with the Wellington Hurricanes last month. "We had a winning mindset. It was a great atmosphere in the team. Everyone was focused."

Japan travels to Newcastle, Australia, to face Ireland in their next Nations Championship match, before returning to Tokyo to play France.

Italy will take on New Zealand in Wellington next weekend followed by Australia in Perth.

© 2026 AFP