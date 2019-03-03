Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan midfielder Rumi Utsugi (2) and Brazil forward Marta (10) chase the ball during the first half of a SheBelieves Cup women's soccer match Saturday in Nashville, Tenn. Photo: AP/Mark Zaleski
soccer

Japan beats Brazil 3-1 with 2 late goals at SheBelieves Cup

0 Comments
NASHVILLE, Tenn

Rikako Kobayashi scored on a header in the 81st minute, and Japan beat Brazil 3-1 Saturday in the SheBelieves Cup tournament.

Japan scored twice in the final 10 minutes to close out the win in the round-robin tuneup for the Women's World Cup in June.

Yui Hasegawa padded the lead in the 85th minute, putting the ball into the right corner. Yuka Momiki scored in the 44th minute on a pass from Emi Nakajima, chipping the ball over Aline for a 1-0 lead.

Debinha tied it up in the 57th minute, getting the ball away from a Japanese defender before sending the ball into the net.

The United States was set to play England in Saturday's late match.

Japan, which lost the 2015 World Cup final to the United States, currently is ranked No. 8 in the world and tied the United States 2-2 in its tournament opener. Japan plays England on Tuesday night when the tournament moves to Tampa, Florida.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Experience the Authentic Tokyo

Taito City

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel