Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's Hinata Miyazawa, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring her side's first goal against Spain during the final of the FIFA U20 Women's Soccer World Cup in Vannes, western France, Friday. Photo: AP
soccer

Japan beats Spain 3-1 to win Women's Under-20 World Cup

0 Comments
VANNES, France

Japan upset Spain 3-1 in the final to win the Women's Under-20 World Cup for the first time on Friday.

Hinata Miyazawa, Saori Takarada and Fuka Nagano put their side in a commanding position before Candela Andujar claimed a consolation goal for the Spaniards in the 71st minute.

Spain, who beat Japan 1-0 in the group stages on Aug 9, was without suspended Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati after she was sent off in the semifinal victory over host France.

Earlier on Friday, France lost 4-2 on penalties to England in the third-place decider after their game finished 1-1 following extra time.

France will also host the Women's World Cup next June.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

BMW INTERNATIONAL GOLF CHALLENGE 2018

Sep 28th, The Royal Golf Club, Ibaraki. Open Golf Competition

www.bmwgolfjapan.com

Sign Up

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel