rugby union

Japan beats Uruguay 43-7 in rugby

KITAKYUSHU

Captain Atsushi Sakate began a six-try performance for the home side in the fifth minute and Japan went on to beat Uruguay 43-7 in a rugby union international on Saturday.

It was the second win in a row by Japan over the South American side following its 34-15 win last weekend in Tokyo.

After Japan led 14-0 at halftime, Dylan Riley added a try in the 38th minute and Ben Gunter in the 50th before Japan ran away with the match. Flyhalf Takuya Yamasawa kicked three penalty goals.

