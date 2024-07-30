Japan Breeze announces historic participation in Caribbean Series with Hall of Famer Alex Ramirez as CEO

baseball

Japan Breeze G.K. has announced its participation in the Caribbean Series, the most prestigious and long-standing international baseball tournament in Latin America. Established in June 2024 with Alex Ramirez as CEO, this marks the first time in the 75-year history of the event that an Asian team has been invited.

At a joint press conference held Monday at the Yokohama Bay Sheraton Hotel & Towers, Japan Breeze and the Caribbean Series revealed their official collaboration. The announcement was made by Ramirez, who will not only serve as CEO but also as the manager of the Japan Breeze baseball team. He was joined by General Manager Fuyuma Irokawa, Caribbean Series representative Juan Francisco Puero Herrera, and Carlos Manrique of the Mexican Pacific League, as they prepare for the 2025 tournament in Mexico.

The Japan Breeze team will feature a roster primarily composed of players from independent leagues and corporate baseball teams affiliated with the All Japan Baseball Federation. The coaching staff will include veterans with experience in Japanese Professional Baseball (NPB) and Major League Baseball (MLB).

About the Caribbean Series

The Caribbean Series, organized by the Caribbean Professional Baseball Confederation (CPBC), began in 1949 and has a storied history of 75 years. The tournament is currently managed by representatives from four major member countries: Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, and Puerto Rico. Previously, the series has included invited teams from Cuba, Colombia, Panama, Curaçao, and Nicaragua.

The Caribbean Series has seen growing attendance and increased recognition, setting a new record with 340,000 attendees and a high of 32,000 spectators per game at the 2024 Miami event. The 67th Caribbean Series will be held in Mexicali, Mexico in February 2025, with Caracas, Venezuela confirmed as the host city for the 2026 event.

Upcoming Schedule and Initiatives for Japan Breeze

September 2024: Launch of a crowdfunding campaign to support the Japan Breeze team.

October 2024: Kickoff Gala Party.

October 2024: Friendly matches in Venezuela.

February 2025: Participation in the Caribbean Series.

Caribbean Series 2025 Schedule

February 1: Japan vs. Dominican Republic

February 2: Japan vs. Puerto Rico

February 3: Japan vs. Mexico

February 4: Japan vs. Venezuela

February 5-6: Semifinals

February 7: Finals

