Speedskating competition canceled after 8 skaters get coronavirus

TOKYO

The Japan Skating Federation has decided to cancel a competition this month in Yamanashi Prefecture, west of the capital Tokyo, after eight speedskaters were confirmed to have been infected with the coronavirus.

The federation will cancel the event, set to run from Friday to Sunday, to ensure the safety of athletes and others involved.

All the infected skaters were quarantined and in stable condition, public broadcaster NHK said on Tuesday.

Federation officials were not immediately available to comment on details.

