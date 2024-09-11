Japan coach slams Bahrain fans after World Cup qualifying rout

Japan beat Bahrain 5-0 on Tuesday for their second win of the Asian World Cup qualifying third round

soccer

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu hit out at Bahrain fans for trying to distract his players with laser pointers and booing his country's national anthem during their World Cup qualifying clash.

Japan won 5-0 in Manama to continue their impressive start to the Asian qualifying third round, following last week's 7-0 home thrashing of China.

But Moriyasu was incensed by fans who aimed a green laser light at striker Ayase Ueda's eyes as he prepared to take a first-half penalty, which he scored.

The coach was also left fuming after home fans booed the Japanese anthem before the game at Bahrain's National Stadium on Tuesday.

"Different countries have different cultures and worldviews and I want to accept that diversity," said Moriyasu. "But I would like to see an end to the booing that happened during the national anthems at today's game, and the attempts to obstruct my players, which could have done them physical damage."

Ueda kept his cool despite the distraction and tucked his penalty past goalkeeper Ebrahim Lutfalla to open the scoring in the 37th minute.

The Feyenoord striker doubled Japan's lead early in the second half before Hidemasa Morita notched a brace and Koki Ogawa scored a fifth to complete the rout.

"The Bahrain team were able to compete in a very fair manner and I would like the fans to do the same," said Moriyasu.

Japan's win put them clear at the top of Group C after two games, two points ahead of Saudi Arabia.

The top two teams are guaranteed a place at the 2026 World Cup, with the third and fourth-placed sides going into a further round of qualifying.

Japan play Saudi Arabia away in their next game, on October 10, before taking on Australia at home five days later.

Moriyasu brushed off suggestions that Japan had it easy.

"We didn't create many chances in the first half today and Bahrain had their own opportunities to score," he said. "I'm glad that we were able to ride that out. The final score was a big win for us but it wasn't an easy game."

