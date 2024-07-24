Japan defender Sakai joins new A-league team Auckland FC

soccer

Japan defender Hiroki Sakai has joined new A-League side Auckland FC, whose coach said Thursday it was a signing "coup" ahead of their inaugural season.

The 34-year-old, who has enjoyed spells at Germany's Hannover 96 and Marseille in France, joined from Japanese club Urawa Red Diamonds, where he had been captain.

Sakai has played 75 times for Japan since 2012 and has featured at three World Cups.

"It's a fantastic opportunity to be part of a new team and a new challenge," Sakai told AFP. "It's hugely motivating for me and I'm looking forward to working with (coach Steve Corica) and the wider team."

Sakai made 145 appearances for Marseille and played in the UEFA Champions League

"It is a big coup for the football club," said Auckland FC head coach Corica. "There were several teams vying for his signature. We can't wait to see him training with the boys and will do all we can to help him settle into life in Auckland."

New Zealand will have a second club in Australia's A-League next season when Auckland FC become the 13th team in an expanded competition alongside Wellington Phoenix.

Wellington Phoenix were second in the table last season behind champions Central Coast Mariners.

