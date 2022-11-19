Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Kotaro Matsushima made the first of his 46 Test appearances in 2014 Photo: AFP/File
rugby union

Japan drops Matsushima for France test

PARIS

Japan head coach Jamie Joseph said on Friday he had dropped ex-Clermont winger Kotara Matsushima to the bench for this weekend's Autumn Nations Series test with France for "physicality reasons".

Matsushima, who spent two seasons in the French Top, 14 weighs 178 kg and has been replaced by 186 kg-center Shogo Nakano with 187 kg Dylan Riley moving to the flank for Sunday's game in Toulouse.

"We want a bit more physicality," Joseph told reporters. "Kotaro is a weapon on attack but on defense we're going to get a lot of pressure. Bringing him off the bench brings pressure off the team around those areas.

"Kotaro will impact the game later on when it gets a bit loose. He'll be dangerous," he added.

New Zealander Joseph has made four other changes from last Saturday's loss to England.

Scrum-half Noaoto Saito, fly-half Seungsin Lee, winger Siosaia Fifita, back-rower Pieter Labuschagne come in with Takuya Yamasawa, Yutaka Nagare, Gerhard van den Heever and Tevita Tatafu out of the starting lineup.

Between the five, only 33-year-old Labuschagne has more than 11 international appearances with next year's Rugby World Cup less than 10 months away.

"Our mentality behind our team is to give these guys an opportunity to test themselves under extreme pressure," Joseph said.

"All our team is light on test match experience. It's important for the World Cup they get a taste of what it will be like, if they make the team," he added.

Team (15-1)

Ryohei Yamanaka; Dylan Riley, Shogo Nakano, Ryoto Nakamura, Siosaia Fifita; Seungsin Lee, Naoto Saito; Kazuki Himeno, Pieter Labuschagne, Michael Leitch; Jack Cornelsen, Warner Dearns; Jiwon Gu, Atsushi Sakate (capt), Keita Inagaki

Replacements: Kosuke Horikoshi, Craig Millar, Shuhei Takeuchi, Wimpie van der Walt, Tevita Tatafu, Yutaka Nagare, Hayata Nakao, Kotaro Matsushima

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

