Japan first team to seal World Cup spot as S Korea, Australia get closer

soccer

By Peter STEBBINGS

Japan became the first team to qualify for the 2026 World Cup on Thursday as South Korea were held but still inched closer along with a rampant Australia.

Daichi Kamada and Takefusa Kubo scored in the second half to give Japan a 2-0 home win over Bahrain and take their place alongside hosts the United States, Canada and Mexico at next year's finals.

The runaway Asian Group C leaders failed to sparkle on a chilly night in Saitama until substitute Kamada pounced for the opener in the 66th minute.

In front of nearly 60,000 fans in Saitama, Kubo added another in the 87th minute as Japan sealed their berth in style.

It will be their eighth straight World Cup appearance.

"I'm relieved that we could qualify at home in front of our supporters," said Kubo, before he and his team-mates doused coach Hajime Moriyasu with water. "This here is not our goal -- we want to compete against strong teams at the World Cup."

Australia are in pole position to qualify out of Group C with Japan.

Two goals in two minutes helped the Socceroos secure a 5-1 thrashing of Indonesia as Dutch legend Patrick Kluivert was well beaten in his first game in charge.

Japan lead on 19 points. Australia are second on 10 points, four clear of the chasing pack of Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Bahrain and China.

Australia have three games left to play, starting with a crunch away fixture against China on Tuesday.

The top two go straight to North America, with teams finishing third and fourth in the three Asian groups going into a further round of qualifying.

Indonesia missed an early penalty before a Martin Boyle spot-kick and a Nishan Velupillay strike inside a frantic opening 20 minutes did the damage at Sydney Football Stadium.

A brace from Jackson Irvine and another by Lewis Miller sealed a big win, but Australian skipper Mat Ryan was not entirely satisfied.

"I think the scoreline flatters us a little bit to be honest," the goalkeeper said.

"At the start of the game they had two big chances, and if they put one of them away, it could have been a different game."

South Korea are still on course for 2026 but conceded a goal with 10 minutes left as Oman snatched a precious 1-1 away draw.

The hosts looked set for all three points after Wolves striker Hwang Hee-chan put them ahead in the first half with a clinical finish after Lee Kang-in's superb threaded through ball.

But Ali Al Busaidi struck from just outside the box to stun most of the crowd at Goyang Stadium.

South Korea still lead Asian qualifying Group B with 15 points and three matches left to play, starting at home to Jordan on Tuesday.

Iraq are second in the group on 11 but have played a game less.

Jordan are third on nine with Oman fourth on seven.

