Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's Daigo Higa (R), seen here in a 2017 bout, burst onto the boxing scene in 2014 Photo: AFP/File
boxing

Flyweight boxer Higa stripped of WBC title for being overweight

0 Comments
By Toshifumi Kitamura
TOKYO

Japan's Daigo Higa, aiming to break the national record for consecutive knockouts, was stripped Saturday of his World Boxing Council flyweight belt for being overweight on the eve of his title defense, local media said.

The 22-year-old boxer was scheduled to fight Cristofer Rosales of Nicaragua on Sunday in Yokohama about two months after equalling the national record of 15 straight wins by knockout.

But Higa weighed in at 51.7 kilograms, exceeding the flyweight limit by 900 grams, local media said, adding that he is the first Japanese champion to be stripped of the title because of a weight issue.

Despite the setback, however, Higa may be able to fight on Sunday after measuring his weight again and could still get the consecutive knockout wins record, news reports said.

Higa burst onto the boxing scene in 2014 when he knocked out Thailand's Saengkeng Saknarong in less than a minute.

He clinched the vacant WBC flyweight world championship in May, defeating Juan Hernandez Navarrete from Mexico with a technical knockout in the sixth round.

His first defense came by technical knockout, when he stopped France's Thomas Masson in the seventh round.

In February, he defeated Mexico's Moises Fuentes in his second title defense, completing a 15th consecutive victory by knockout.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 14-15

Savvy Tokyo

20 Images that Prove Cherry Blossoms in Japan Make Life Worth Living

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Overcoming Cultural Boundaries With Chef Marybeth Boller

Savvy Tokyo

History

Tomonoura

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Culture

Gachapon: Japan’s Irresistible Capsule Toys You Never Knew You Needed

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Hiking

Senkakuwan Bay

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Food and Drink

Dog Cafe Living Room

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka