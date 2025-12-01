 Japan Today
Japanese footballer Kazuyoshi Miura is set to join a new team at the age of 58 Image: AFP
soccer

Japan soccer star 'King Kazu' to play on at the age of 58

TOKYO

Evergreen 58-year-old striker Kazuyoshi Miura is set to join a Japanese third-division team to begin his 41st season as a professional soccer player, local media reported Sunday.

Miura, known as "King Kazu", will join Fukushima United on a year-long loan after spending last season with fourth-tier Atletico Suzuka.

The signing is not yet official but Miura's recent moves have typically been announced at 11:11 a.m. on January 11, in a nod to his shirt number.

The former Japan international will turn 59 in February.

He made seven appearances last season for Suzuka, who were relegated to Japan's regional leagues after finishing second-bottom of the table and losing a playoff.

Miura made his professional debut in 1986 for Brazilian team Santos and he has also played for teams in Italy, Croatia, Australia and Portugal.

He helped put soccer in Japan on the map when the professional J.League was launched in 1993.

He made his Japan debut in 1990 but was famously left out of the squad for their first World Cup finals appearance in 1998, despite scoring 55 goals in 89 games for the national side.

