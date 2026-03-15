Japan routs Philippines 7-0 to sweep into Women's Asian Cup semis

Mina Tanaka (C) scored Japan's opening goal in theirWomen's Asian Cup quarter-final with the Philippines

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Ruthless Japan crushed the Philippines 7-0 on Sunday to book a Women's Asian Cup semifinal with South Korea and keep their bid for a third continental title on track.

The dominant victory at Stadium Australia in Sydney also ensured they will be at a 10th consecutive World Cup in Brazil next year.

Japan is the only Asian country to have won the World Cup, in 2011. They were runners-up four years later.

Currently ranked eight, the highest at the Asian Cup, they were a class above with two goals within three minutes late in the first half opening the floodgates.

Tottenham defender Toko Koga collected a brace with Mina Tanaka, Remina Chiba, Manaka Matsukubo, Momoko Tanikawa and Riko Ueki also on target in another warning shot to their title challengers.

Japan have now blasted a tournament-high 24 goals and conceded none.

The win set up a last-four clash in Sydney on Wednesday against an equally ominous-looking South Korea, who crushed Uzbekistan 6-0 to progress.

Hosts Australia faces defending champions China in the other semifinal in Perth on Tuesday.

Japan were unrelenting, launching waves of first-half attacks without being able to penetrate a solid Philippines defense and the safe hands of young goalkeeper Nina Meollo.

They had to wait until the 45th minute to open their account when Tanaka headed in from close range after a frantic goalmouth scramble.

With the Philippines rattled, Koga added the second deep in stoppage time, rising above the defenders to connect with Honoka Hayashi's corner.

The second half was played almost exclusively in Philippines territory.

The third goal arrived when Eintracht Frankfurt striker Chiba rifled into the left corner before Matsukubo showed deft touch to skip past two defenders and score two minutes later.

Koga added the fifth with her head and Tanikawa and Ueki piled on the misery late on.

Despite the defeat not all is lost for the Philippines, who move to a play-off game against Uzbekistan and will qualify for Brazil should they win.

North Korea takes on Taiwan in the second play-off.

© 2026 AFP