Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's Junya Ito, left, vies for the ball with Myanmar's Kaung Sithu, center, and Zaw Lin, right, during the World Cup 2022 Group F qualifying soccer match at Thuwunna stadium Tuesday, in Yangon, Myanmar. Photo: AP/Thein Zaw
soccer

Japan kicks off World Cup qualification with Myanmar win

1 Comment
YANGON

Japan started on the road to the 2022 World Cup by beating Myanmar 2-0 in Yangon on Tuesday.

A spectacular strike from outside the area by Shoya Nakajima after 16 minutes put Japan in control. Takumi Minamino ensured Japan led 2-0 by halftime.

Japan reached the second round of the 2018 World Cup and is looking for a seventh successive finals appearance.

It moved into second place in Group F of Asia qualifying, three points behind leader Tajikistan. The Central Asian team, yet to appear at a World Cup, recorded a second successive win, defeating Mongolia 1-0.

Iran kicked off its attempt to reach the global stage for a fifth time with a 2-0 win in Hong Kong thanks to goals from Sardar Azmoun and Karim Ansarifard.

Singapore went to the top of Group D after topping Palestine 2-1.

Only the top team from the eight groups and the four best second-placed finishers progress to the next stage.

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Only the top team from the eight groups and the four best second-placed finishers progress to the next stage.

Huh? Typically dont the top two teams from each group go on to the next stage? How would they be able to accurately determine the next 4 teams from 8 groups, when potentially there will be teams with identical records and goals scored/given?

Right it's the top two from each group and then the next four!

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022_FIFA_World_Cupqualification(AFC)#Ranking_of_runner-up_teams

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel