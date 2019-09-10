Japan kicks off World Cup qualification with Myanmar win

Japan started on the road to the 2022 World Cup by beating Myanmar 2-0 in Yangon on Tuesday.
A spectacular strike from outside the area by Shoya Nakajima after 16 minutes put Japan in control. Takumi Minamino ensured Japan led 2-0 by halftime.
Japan reached the second round of the 2018 World Cup and is looking for a seventh successive finals appearance.
It moved into second place in Group F of Asia qualifying, three points behind leader Tajikistan. The Central Asian team, yet to appear at a World Cup, recorded a second successive win, defeating Mongolia 1-0.
Iran kicked off its attempt to reach the global stage for a fifth time with a 2-0 win in Hong Kong thanks to goals from Sardar Azmoun and Karim Ansarifard.
Singapore went to the top of Group D after topping Palestine 2-1.
Only the top team from the eight groups and the four best second-placed finishers progress to the next stage.© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Yubaru
Huh? Typically dont the top two teams from each group go on to the next stage? How would they be able to accurately determine the next 4 teams from 8 groups, when potentially there will be teams with identical records and goals scored/given?
Right it's the top two from each group and then the next four!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022_FIFA_World_Cupqualification(AFC)#Ranking_of_runner-up_teams