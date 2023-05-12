Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Keisuke Honda shortly before he retired as a player Photo: AFP
soccer

Japan soccer legend Honda leaves Cambodia post after five years

0 Comments
PHNOM PENH

Japan soccer legend Keisuke Honda left his post as Cambodia's general manager on Thursday, after a disappointing Southeast Asian Games on home soil.

Honda, an Asian Cup winner with his country who also played for AC Milan, had previously said he would bring an end to his five-year tenure after the Games.

In his swan song, the hosts came third in the five-team group after losses to Indonesia and Myanmar in the men's tournament, which is played by under-22 teams.

"A project in Cambodia that started in 2018 has ended," the 36-year-old former attacking midfielder wrote on Twitter, adding he "wasn't able to finish the last tournament with a satisfying result".

The Cambodian soccer association also said it was "regretful" that Honda's team could not make it past the group stage.

Cambodia's SEA Games run started brightly with a 4-0 win over unfancied Timor-Leste. But a draw against the Philippines and two subsequent defeats meant they would not make the semifinals.

Because he lacked the requisite qualifications, Honda was never listed as official coach, but he led the team and was on the sidelines for matches.

As a player, Honda represented his country 98 times and turned out for clubs in Japan, the Netherlands, Russia, Italy, Mexico, Australia and Brazil.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel