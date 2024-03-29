Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Rikako Ikee celebrates a bronze medal for the women's 50m butterfly at the Asian Games in Hangzhou last year Photo: AFP
swimming

Japan leukemia survivor Ikee to swim at Paris Olympics

0 Comments
TOKYO

Leukemia survivor Rikako Ikee will compete for Japan in the 100 meters butterfly at the Paris Olympics after missing out on an individual place at the Tokyo Games three years ago.

Three-time world champion Daiya Seto will swim the men's individual medley after Japan's 27-member team for the Paris Games was announced by the country's Swimming Federation.

An 18-year-old Ikee was named MVP of the 2018 Asian Games after claiming six golds and two silvers, and was expected to be one of the stars of the Tokyo Olympics.

In early 2019, a few months after those triumphs, she was diagnosed with leukemia and spent around 10 months in hospital.

She only returned to competition in August 2020 and completed an incredible comeback by winning the 100 meters freestyle and 100 meters butterfly at the 2021 Olympic trials.

Her times were not fast enough to qualify for the individual events in Tokyo but the performances gained her selection for both freestyle and medley relay teams at her home Olympics.

Now 23, Ikee secured her place in the 100 meters butterfly by just 0.01 of a seconds at Japan's trials earlier this month as she held off the fast-finishing Matsumoto Shiho to finish second in 57.34 seconds.

"In the end I think it was my long arms that won the touch," Ikee was quoted as saying by Olympics.com. "I think God was on my side today."

The race was won in an impressive 56.91 seconds by 17-year-old Haiari Mazuki, one of several talented Japanese teenagers in the team.

Also heading to Paris are Mio Narita, 17, in the women's individual medley and Tomoyuki Matsushita, 18, who swims the same event for men.

"I'm glad lots of veterans and young talent made it to the national team this time," Daichi Suzuki, the swimming federation chief, was reported as saying by Japan media.

"I hope to see them on the podium with Japan's national flag on their shoulders in Paris," he added.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog