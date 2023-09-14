Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan may take steps to keep athletes safe at Asian Games in China

TOKYO

Japan is considering measures to prevent its athletes from running into trouble during the Asian Games in China amid anti-Japanese sentiment there, following the release of treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea.

Japanese Olympic Committee President Yasuhiro Yamashita told a regular press conference Wednesday in Tokyo that the JOC is coordinating with the Foreign Ministry and the Japanese Embassy in Beijing to see what measures need to be taken.

The Asian Games are scheduled to take place in Hangzhou, China, from Sept. 23 to Oct. 8.

"Depending on the situation, we'd like to have appropriate communication (with athletes) for them to avoid any trouble," Yamashita said.

The JOC has not issued specific alerts for sports governing bodies, he said.

Japan plans to send about 1,100 athletes to the Asian Games, less than a year before the Paris Olympics.

