sumo

Mayor saved by nurse says female sumo ban irrelevant

TOKYO

A Japanese mayor who suffered a stroke at a sumo wrestling event and was given first aid by a female nurse who entered the male-only ring has said the ancient ban on women is irrelevant.

Ryozo Tatami, the mayor of Maizuru city in northern Kyoto, resumed work Thursday after recovering from the stroke he suffered in April while making a speech in the ring, or "dohyo." Sumo officials repeatedly demanded that the nurse leave the ring, triggering public criticism of the female ban.

Tatami said the ban is irrelevant, especially in life-threatening situations.

In male-only sumo, women are considered ritually unclean and are banned from the dohyo, which is considered sacred. Tatami's case has prompted sumo officials to review the policy.

