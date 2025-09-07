Japan, Mexico in goalless draw as World Cup preparations ramp up

Takumi Minamino of Japan controls the ball in front of Mexico's Orbelin Pineda as the two teams play to a goalless draw in an international friendly in Oakland, California

soccer

Japan and Mexico drew 0-0 on Saturday in a friendly at Oakland Coliseum as both countries prepare for the 2026 World Cup.

A lively Japanese side could not break through against a Mexico team who lost captain Edson Alvarez when he hobbled out with an injury in the first half and had Cesar Montes sent off in second-half injury time.

Japan threatened in the opening minutes, but Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo's shot from the center of the box was wide and moments later Ayase Ueda's attempt from the left side of the area was blocked.

The best chance of the first half came in the 11th minute, when Kubo unleashed a long-range blast toward the heart of the Mexico goal that was gathered in by goalkeeper Angel Malagon.

After Japan's Takumi Minamino volleyed over the crossbar from inside the box in the 53rd minute, Mexico responded swiftly with a shot by Roberto Alvarado that sailed over the bar.

Mexico finally forced a save from Japanese goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, who deflected a header by Erik Lira in the 67th minute, and Hirving Lozano had a last real chance for El Tri with a shot from the center of the area that was blocked.

"Mexico was very disciplined and very hard to break down," said Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu.

The large contingent of Mexico fans were frustrated by the outcome and booed their team as the match ended.

But Mexico coach Javier Aguirre, who managed Japan from July 2014 to January 2015, said he thought the result was "fair".

"In my opinion it was a very even match," Aguirre said. "The first half was theirs and we were a bit better in the second half.

"Their speed and intensity surprised us," he admitted.

"I knew they were very intense. I met their coach when I was over there. He made them run, commit and be very competitive -- 90 percent of them play in Europe, so they have a different level of training."

Mexico, who are guaranteed a place in the World Cup finals as co-hosts with the United States and Canada, were floundering when Aguirre was brought back in July 2024 but have enjoyed a solid 2025 campaign that included triumphs in the CONCACAF Gold Cup and Nations League.

Japan, who became the first team to qualify for the World Cup in March, face the United States in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday while Mexico will play South Korea in Nashville, Tennessee.

