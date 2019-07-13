Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Hiroki Abe was the J-League's best young player last season Photo: AFP/File
soccer

Japan midfielder Abe to move to Barcelona

0 Comments
By Kamarul Akhr
TOKYO

Japanese attacking midfielder Hiroki Abe said Friday he was moving to Barcelona, becoming the second Japanese player in a month to join one of La Liga's big two clubs.

J.League outfit Kashima Antlers, where 20-year-old Abe was spending his third season as a professional, confirmed the move.

Abe is expected to play for Barcelona's B team to start with, Japanese broadcaster NHK said.

The news came as Barcelona prepare to tour Japan later this month for friendly matches, including one against Premier League side Chelsea.

"I felt strongly that I wanted a new challenge at FC Barcelona, although the decision was difficult to make because it required me to leave the team (Antlers) during this ongoing season," Abe said in a statement.

Abe, voted the J-League's Best Young Player last season, was called into Japan's national team for the first time in June for the Copa America where he played in two games, including one as a second-half substitute.

Abe will complete the move after a medical check in Spain, Antlers added.

Abe's transfer comes after Japanese teenage sensation Takefusa Kubo, dubbed the "Japanese Messi", joined Real Madrid last month.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel