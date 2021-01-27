Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Greece Soccer PAOK Kagawa
Japanese soccer player Shinji Kagawa waves upon his arrival at the airport in Thessaloniki, Greece, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Former Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Shinji Kagawa has moved to PAOK based in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, the soccer club announced on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
soccer

Japan midfielder Kagawa signs for Greek club PAOK

THESSALONIKI, Greece

Former Manchester United midfielder Shinji Kagawa signed with Greek club PAOK Thessaloniki on Wednesday.

The club, which won the Greek title in 2019 for the first time since the mid-1980s, said the Japan international signed an 18-month contract.

Kagawa has scored 31 goals in 97 appearances as an attacking midfielder for Japan and was a regular for the national team at the 2014 and 2018 World Cup tournaments.

PAOK is currently in fourth place in the 14-team Greek league with 36 points. Olympiakos leads with 48 points.

