Japan midfielder Ritsu Doan joins Dutch team PSV Eindhoven

soccer

Japan midfielder Ritsu Doan has moved from Groningen to Dutch rival PSV Eindhoven.

PSV says Doan signed a five-year deal. It did not reveal financial terms.

Doan says "it is my aim to become a good team player in Eindhoven. Scoring goals and providing assists is not enough."

The attacking midfielder has scored three goals in 15 games for Japan.

