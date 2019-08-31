Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

Japan midfielder Ritsu Doan joins Dutch team PSV Eindhoven

THE HAGUE, Netherlands

Japan midfielder Ritsu Doan has moved from Groningen to Dutch rival PSV Eindhoven.

PSV says Doan signed a five-year deal. It did not reveal financial terms.

Doan says "it is my aim to become a good team player in Eindhoven. Scoring goals and providing assists is not enough."

The attacking midfielder has scored three goals in 15 games for Japan.

