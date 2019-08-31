Japan midfielder Ritsu Doan joins Dutch team PSV Eindhoven

Japan midfielder Ritsu Doan has moved from Groningen to Dutch rival PSV Eindhoven.
PSV says Doan signed a five-year deal. It did not reveal financial terms.
Doan says "it is my aim to become a good team player in Eindhoven. Scoring goals and providing assists is not enough."
The attacking midfielder has scored three goals in 15 games for Japan.© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
No Comment
Login to comment