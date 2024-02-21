Japan-N Korea women's Olympic soccer qualifier moved to Saudi Arabia

FILE - Visitors pose for a picture at the Water Front Park in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, on Jan. 15, 2020. Japan’s national women’s football team are preparing to play the first of their two final Olympic qualifying games against North Korea in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the Japan Football Association announced Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File)

soccer

The first of two Olympic qualifying games between Japan and North Korea in women's soccer, to determine a berth in this year's Paris Olympics, has been moved from North Korea to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the Asian Football Confederation has announced.

The governing body of soccer in Asia moved the match after Japanese officials said there too few flights to North Korea for its fans.

The match is to be played on Saturday in Saudi Arabia with the game in Tokyo set for Feb. 28.

The top team over the two matches will secure an Olympic berth. The other Olympic berth from Asia will go to either Australia or Uzbekistan. Only 12 teams advance to the Olympics in women’s soccer.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.