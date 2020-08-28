Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Kiwi Jamie Joseph was appointed Japan head coach in 2016 Photo: AFP/File
rugby union

Japan opts out of autumn's 'Eight Nations' rugby tournament

0 Comments
By Odd ANDERSEN
PARIS

Japan has chosen against taking part in this autumn's "Eight Nations" rugby tournament due to the coronavirus pandemic, sources told AFP on Thursday.

The host of last year's Rugby World Cup was set to join England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales, as well as fellow invitees Fiji, for the competition which is set to replace the cancelled November Tests.

The Brave Blossoms were to join France, Gregor Townsend's Scotland as well as Franco Smith's Italian side in a four-team group held between Nov 14-Dec 5.

The Asian country has recently limited foreign arrivals due to the Covid-19 outbreak which according to local media has hampered the return of some of Japan's coaching staff.

The measures restrict plans by Jamie Joseph, who led his outfit to the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time in 2019, to hold a training camp ahead of the newly-created competition.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog