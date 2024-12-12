 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Governor of Aichi prefecture, Hideaki Omura (C), at the closing ceremony of the Hangzhou Asian Games Image: AFP
sports

Japan organizers say 2026 Asian Games on track after reports of criticism

0 Comments
TOKYO

Preparations for the 2026 Asian Games in Japan are going "smoothly", its chairman said Wednesday, after reports the governing body told organizers to make significant improvements.

Japanese media said the Olympic Council of Asia is not happy with preparations for the event in Nagoya and the wider Aichi Prefecture area and has accused organizers of not sticking to the host city contract.

Aichi governor Hideaki Omura, who also serves as chairman of the local organizing committee, told reporters that preparations were on schedule.

"We are taking this in a calm manner and my understanding is that preparations are progressing smoothly," he said.

Reports said the OCA has demanded improvements in several areas, including accommodation and transport for athletes and teams.

As many as 15,000 athletes could compete at the September 19 to October 4 Games -- even more than the Olympics.

The OCA has reportedly asked organizers to think again about their accommodation plans, which are said to involve housing athletes in container units and on a cruise ship.

"We received opinions on the progress at a coordinating committee in September. We are preparing based on this," an organizing committee spokesman told AFP.

The spokesman added that they have discussions with the OCA on "a daily basis".

AFP has approached the OCA for comment.

The previous Asian Games were held in the Chinese city of Hangzhou in 2023, one year later than planned because of the pandemic.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kuju Shinrin Koen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Inawashiro Snow Paradise

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Iwappara Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Yuzawa Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog