Japan powered into the women's Asia Cup basketball final Photo: AFP
sports

Japan to face China in women's Asia Cup basketball final

SYDNEY

Defending champions Japan kept their bid for a sixth straight women's Asia Cup basketball title on track Saturday with an 88-52 thumping of New Zealand to set up a final showdown with China.

Stephanie Mawuli poured in a game-high 17 points with six rebounds and three assists, while Monica Okoye added 16 points as the world number nine overpowered a Tall Ferns side ranked 20 places below them.

The Tokyo Olympic silver medalists will meet world number two China -- runner-up at the last two Asia Cups -- after they accounted for third-ranked hosts Australia 74-60.

Japan closed out the first quarter with a 24-11 advantage and went on a 14-0 run in the second to surge into a 47-25 half-time lead at Sydney Olympic Park.

They shifted up a gear in the third frame with aggressive offense and built a 66-38 buffer going into the home stretch when New Zealand had nothing left in the tank.

"They played really well, had a flow of energy and were clearly hot today," said Japan coach Toru Onzuka. "We will keep bringing that energy to the final game and the creativity we have shown on the court."

In the later game, Australia got off to a fast start, but China quickly responded with the visitors taking a narrow 35-32 half-time lead on the back of some sharp shooting from giant centre Xu Han.

They opened a 10-point lead through the third quarter before racing to victory as they eye a first Asia Cup title since Japan began its dominant run in 2013. Powerhouse Xu led the way with 17 points and 15 rebounds.

All four semifinalists in the eight-team competition clinched a place at the 2024 Paris Olympic qualifying tournament.

