In demand: Fernando Alonso will compete in the F1 and world endurance championships Photo: AFP/File
sports

Japan race moved by Alonso star power

By Andrej ISAKOVIC
PARIS

Fernando Alonso will compete in all rounds of the world endurance championship (WEC) this season after the Japan race was moved to allow the Spaniard to take part in the event while also honouring his Formula One commitments.

Alonso, a two-time F1 world champion, will feature for Toyota in the WEC as well as competing in the iconic Le Mans race in June.

Such is Alonso's pulling power that the Fuji Six Hour race has been switched from October 21 to October 14 so that he can still race for McLaren in the US Grand Prix.

"Awesome news," tweeted Alonso once he was confirmed for the Japan race.

Switzerland's Sebastien Buemi, a teammate of Alonso's at Toyota, added at Friday's launch of the WEC in Paris: "We're in a transition year and I think it's a big advantage to have Fernando because it will get people talking about the WEC.

"His arrival is a huge plus."

Alonso will compete in 21 Grands Prix and six WEC races this year

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.
