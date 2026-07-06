Japan ready for Ireland after 'big statement' against Italy

rugby union

By Andrew McKIRDY

Japan believe they have made "a big statement" by beating Italy in their Nations Championship opener and are confident they can take that momentum into next weekend's clash with Ireland.

Japan pulled off an impressive 27-10 victory over the Italians in Tokyo on Saturday and now travel to Australia to face Ireland in Newcastle.

Japan also host France in Tokyo the weekend after and flanker Ben Gunter thinks their flying start to the competition will not have gone unnoticed by their opponents.

"This is a big statement for Japan," said Gunter, who scored the third of Japan's three tries in front of more than 20,000 fans. "Italy are a very strong team. Their performances recently have been unreal, so for us to start this new tournament with that statement, I can't be happier."

Japan were without coach Eddie Jones, who was serving the last game of a four-match suspension from the Japan Rugby Football Union for abusing match officials on a tour of Australia earlier this year.

Forwards coach Neal Hatley took his place and oversaw a confident performance despite conceding an early try to the Italians.

Captain Warner Dearns and full-back Takuro Matsunaga also scored tries as Japan frustrated Italy in defence as well as attack.

"We always have an unreal attack, we always have points in us," said Gunter. "So if I can try to help in those crunch times and stop them from scoring, I feel like that's our way forward because our attack is so good."

Japan started the match with uncapped university student Ryunosuke Ito at fly-half. The 21-year-old gave a composed performance, outshining his more experienced Italian counterpart Paolo Garbisi.

"It was my first time wearing the Japan jersey and the noise of all the fans did put some pressure on me," said Ito. "But I felt their support and it gave me strength."

Ito's performance also won him praise from Italy coach Gonzalo Quesada, who starred in the number 10 shirt for Argentina in the 1990s and 2000s.

Quesada called Ito "a player of the future".

"Ito being so young, coming from university level and playing his first Test match, we thought it could be a bit tough for him," he said. "I think he showed a lot of character. We have been analyzing him and I think he is a really interesting player."

Quesada was less satisfied with his own team's performance, coming off the back of a Six Nations campaign that saw them beat England for the first time and match their best by finishing fourth.

They were unable to cope with Japan's pressure despite scoring in the fifth minute through Juan Ignacio Brex.

Italy travel to Wellington to face New Zealand next weekend before playing Australia in Perth.

Quesada said he would "have to see how we can improve".

"We have only two trainings before we play against the All Blacks, we have a long travel now from Tokyo," he said. "We have to improve a lot with what we do with the ball to try to compete and have a better game against New Zealand."

© 2026 AFP