Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi was recalled to Japan's squad for friendlies against El Salvador and Peru Photo: AFP
soccer

Japan recalls Celtic ace Furuhashi for friendlies

0 Comments
TOKYO

Scottish Premiership player of the season Kyogo Furuhashi earned a Japan recall Thursday after nine months in the international wilderness saw him miss the World Cup.

Furuhashi has scored 25 goals in 35 games this season as Celtic comfortably retained their league title, currently sitting seven points clear of Rangers with one game to play.

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu called up the 28-year-old forward for friendlies against El Salvador and Peru, along with Celtic team-mates Reo Hatate and Daizen Maeda.

"I called him up because he's getting results and making his presence felt," Moriyasu said of Furuhashi, who last played for Japan in September last year. "I expect him to score goals. I expect him to go for goal and I expect him to create chances."

Hatate was also passed over for Japan's World Cup squad and is in line to win only his second cap if he appears in the June friendlies.

Moriyasu named only six defenders in an attack-heavy squad that also features Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma and Real Sociedad forward Takefusa Kubo.

"There are perhaps fewer specialist defenders but I think it's enough for what I want to try out in these two games," said Moriyasu, who called up three uncapped players.

"There aren't really any players who can only play one position."

Japan drew with Uruguay and lost to Colombia in two home friendlies in March, following their last-16 exit to Croatia at the World Cup in Qatar.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get Your MBA in Japan

Get a world-class education at Globis University, Japan's No. 1 MBA.

New on GaijinPot Study

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog