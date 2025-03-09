Japan rookie Takeda has two-shot lead after round three at China LPGA

golf

Japanese rookie Rio Takeda shot her third straight three-under-par 69 for a two-stroke lead heading into the final round of the Blue Bay LPGA in China on Saturday.

The 21-year-old carded five birdies against two bogeys on the island of Hainan and is nine-under for the tournament after round three.

"I've had three great days with a lot of confidence and I want to bring that confidence tomorrow and finish up on a strong note," said Takeda, who won the Toto Japan Classic last year.

"I don't want to pay too much attention to the score, but just take it hole by hole and do my best."

Three players are tied for second on seven-under -- the American duo of Gigi Stoll and Auston Kim, plus Australia's Cassie Porter.

Four players are a further shot back, among them Australia's Minjee Lee and Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand.

"I'm definitely someone that likes to look at leaderboards," said Stoll. "I enjoy knowing where I am and what I need to do."

The 28-year-old had a double bogey on the 14th hole and a bogey on the 15th, only to then reel off three birdies in a row in her round of four-under-par 68.

Stoll said that she would take Sunday "one shot at a time" in her pursuit of a maiden LPGA crown.

"Just staying really present, enjoying being out here, enjoying the moment... that's all I can really do," she said.

The 2016 Blue Bay champion Minjee Lee eagled holes eight and 15 in her round of 68 to jump up the leaderboard.

"Just trying to stay patient and let the golf come to me," Lee said.

